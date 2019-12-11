Bears shake off finals, prep for Red Wolves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s pretty quiet on the college basketball front this week.

On campuses across America the players are stepping into classrooms instead of arenas to take final exams.

In our Bear Nation report, that’s the case at Missouri State.

The Bears will shake off the finals hangover and play Arkansas State Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

It’s the final game of a three game homestand, and the Bears could get a sweep with a victory.

But it’ll be a tough task, Arkansas State is 7-2 with losses only to Ole Miss and Stephen F. Austin.

“Really good guard play, physical, aggressive going top press us. Probably zone us a little bit. Pretty impressive wins over Colorado State and Tulsa. Another team that probably has a chance to win their league. We’re going to have to play well to try to have the outcome that we like,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.

“I know we’re going to have to play hard. Get some stops on defense and play Missouri State basketball and not take them for granted at all,” said Missouri State Forward Josh Hall.