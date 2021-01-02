Bears set for Valley home opener vs Sycamores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is back on the court this Saturday and Sunday as the Bears hold their valley home opening series.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s a day that is usually rather kind to Missouri State.

The Bears are 26-4 all-time in Valley home openers.

They will try to boost that impressive percentage as Indiana State travels to Springfield.

Missouri State split its first series at Northern Iowa last weekend, taking game one and losing game two.

In a Zoom call on Friday, Bears head coach Dana Ford said it’s always a goal to win at home.

And the more home wins they can scoop up in early January leads to less stressful road trips in February.

“More importantly we need to protect our home court,” Ford said. “This year is different than most. It’s a situation to where you get later in league play and are playing on the road two straight days against a team that’s tough and you are really going to be at a disadvantage. We need to take advantage of all of our home court opportunities, this is no different than any other one. We need them. Every time we go out onto that court, we need to be the team that is walking off there victorious.”

The Saturday game is slated with a 5pm tip. Sunday’s game will begin at 3pm.