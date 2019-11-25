Bears’ seniors reflect on time at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Finding the best of the hardest times.

That’s how the Bears’ described emotions following their final game.

The Sycamores scored two touchdowns in every quarter except the first en route to a 51-27 win.

The Bears finish the season with only one win, which is the lowest tally for the bears since the 2015 season.

The Bears will now move forward without Peyton Huslig, who finishes his career second in career total offense and passing touchdowns and third in both completions and yards.

Another senior the bears will surely miss is McNeece Egbim. The linebacker led the valley in tackles and top 8 in tackles for loss this season.

“I think we all left an impact,” Egbim said. “We got guys who have stayed here for five years, guys that came here for two years, I think we all know that we made an impact. I feel just as hurt for them as I do for myself. You know what I mean, with how we went out.”



“They gave me the opportunity to come here,” Huslig said. “They paid for my school, they gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. People all around the world dream about this chance and they gave it to me. I can really never thank them enough for that.”