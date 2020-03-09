Bears seniors reflect on their careers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The cut might be two days old but the wound is still fresh for the Missouri State men’s basketball team.

Especially for the seniors, who have played their final game in the maroon and white.

Keandre Cook, Tulio Da Silva, Ross Owens, Kabir Mohammed and Lamont West all concluded their college careers.

The five combined for 39.3 of Missouri State’s 70.6 points per game this season.

Cook led the team in scoring while Da Silva led the team in rebounds.

Following the loss, to Valparaiso, the seniors reflected on their careers.

“Definitely created a family here, I learned a lot,” Cook said. “Coach Ford taught me how to be a man on and off the court. So, it was a great experience, great journey and there is a bright future for Missouri State.”

“It’s something I will never take for granted,” Da Silva said. “The friendships that I made through my two years here. It’s amazing and I am glad I came here, it’s more than basketball to me.”

“Working since I was in second, first grade, playing the game I love, and being able to play at the highest level, and just knowing that it’s all over,” Owens said.