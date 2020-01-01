Bears second half surge wins first Valley game of season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State men hit the hardwood at JQH Arena and tipped off the Missouri Valley Conference season.

Dana Ford’s troops were the preseason pick to win the Valley, but opened conference play with a 6-7 record.

Evansville on the other hand put Walter McCarty on administrative leave as it investigates title nine violations.

Bennie Seltzer is running the Aces in his absence.

Isiaih Mosley with his first start, and pops this three from the top of the key, it’s 3-2 Bears.

Evansville pokes the ball loose, K.J. Riley gets the ball, coast to coast for the layup, it’s 7-5 Aces.

Then the Aces Noah Frederking knocks down this three pointer, and Evansville was up by ten, 18-8.

Missouri State trying to chip away, Lamont West with a three, Bears down by seven.

Then the Bears look down low to Tulio Da Silva for the slam dunk, it’s 21-13 Aces.

Later Keandre Cook drives the baseline and gets the hoop, Missouri State was down eight.

Right before the half, Mosley hits another three, but Missouri State was down 31-23 at the break.

The Bears opened the second half on a 13-2 run, Mosley spins to the hole, it’s 33-30 Aces.

Then Tyrik Dixon to Gaige Prim to Tulio Da Silva it’s 34-33 Missouri State in front.

The look inside to Prim, he drops it in, 36-33 Bears.

Evansville answers, Sam Conliffe with the corner three, we’re tied at 36.

But Bears would pour it on, Lamont West heated up this deep three makes it 46-38.

And Missouri State wins the Valley opener 65-52.

“Proud of our players. I thought they did a great job. Especially in the second half, I thought they really got after it. Forced Evansville to play bad, which is something we’ve tried to emphasize. I’m just proud of them. Hopefully we beat Loyola next. That’s now who we’re concentrating on. This group is, they’re good enough to do what they want to do. You’ve just got to make somebody play bad. I’m definitely happy that they decided to do that today,” said Ford.