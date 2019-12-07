Bears second half rally exorcises Delta Devils 86-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears continued their homestand Friday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was trying to exorcise the Delta Devils and reach the 500 mark.

Mississippi Valley State brought a 1-7 record into the Q.

And the Bears with some perimeter action over the Devils zone defense, Lamont West kicks it out to Keandre Cook with the three pointer, it’s 9-4 Missouri State.

Then freshman Ja’Monta Black with the catch and shoot three from the corner, it’s 14-4 Missouri State.

Tyrik Dixon with another three ball, it’s 17-13.

The Bears could do it inside as well, Tulio Da Silva with some paint presence, and the jumper, it’s 24-17 Missouri State.

West with this three from the wing it’s 30-22 Bears.

But Mississippi Valley State would take advantage of Bear turnovers, the steal and slam by Jordan Lyons.

Then Torico Simmons throws it in from the Bear ear at the first half buzzer it was 33-32 Bears at the half.

Second half, Missouri State gets on a roll, west with the catch and shoot jumper, 52-41, West finished with 13 points.

Keandre Cook would put the ball on the deck and finish with this slam dunk, it’s 57-44.

Later it was Cook again, with the baseline slam, Cook finished with a double, double 20 points, 10 rebounds.

And Missouri State runs away with it in the second half to win 86-62.

Afterwards Bears coach Dana Ford was not happy with his team’s focus.

“Again you have to have some leadership. God bless them. If that’s the story they want to write right now. If they want to play to that level, and be close, if they want to play with fire and come up on the short end of the stick when they’re not supposed to. God bless them. There’s going to be a champion of our league because somebody else didn’t pay the price to be it. And if that’s the story this group wants to write. God bless them,” said Ford.