STILLWATER, Ok. — Missouri State needed a comeback to see Sunday at the NCAA Tournament.

It was a comeback that also ended their season.

The Bears lost to Oklahoma State 29-15 on Sunday in an elimination game of the Stillwater Regional.

Missouri State (31-29) jumped out in front 12-0 with an effort of two doubles and three home runs, including a grand slam off the bat of Cam Cratic.

The Cowboys answered with 17 runs over the next three innings, including a Griffin Doersching grand slam to give OSU its first lead of the night.

The 44 runs scored is the most ever in an NCAA tournament game.

The 15 runs for Missouri State is the most for the program in a tournament game since 1999.

Missouri State continued it’s home run pace, hitting 31 in its past nine games and 110 on the season, good for second in school and fifth in Missouri Valley Conference history and the most by any league team since 1999.