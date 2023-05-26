INDIANA–After surviving a one-run nail biter to stay alive in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament Friday morning, Keith Gutton’s group got the pleasure of playing two games with their tournament life on the line.

MoState and Evansville sparring on the diamond with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game against No. 1 seed Indiana State.

Top 5, Aces up 1-0 when Kip Fourgerousse singled back up the middle to unload the bases. A pair of runs scored as Evansville put up four runs in the frame to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the 6th, Bears tried to mount a ferocious comeback off the bat of Mason Greer. He singled to center to drive in Taeg Gollart and Spencer Nivens. That shrunk MSU’s deficit to 5-3.

But in the top of the 8th, any hope of a Bears comeback went out the window when Izzy Lopez overthrew first base, allowing a couple runs to come in, boosting the Aces lead to 7-3.

Ultimately, it was one of two costly errors in the frame, which helped Evansville explode for six runs on their way to winning 11-3, ending Missouri State’s season.