Bears searching for “meaning”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears are stuck in their longest losing streak of the season.

To make matters worse, Dana Ford is under the weather and started the week away from the team.

In our Bear Nation report, the team will host Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Ford usually meets with reporters on Tuesdays to talk about the upcoming game, but he canceled because of flu symptoms.

Regardless if Ford is on the sideline Wednesday, the Bears need to play better than they have the last three games.

Saturday in their loss to Indiana State, the Bears battled back from a 15 point deficit only to lose by ten.

After the loss, Ford was not happy with his Bears.

“This ain’t rocket science that we’re going here,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “You get a group of guys where it means something to. And play them. Don’t mean nothing. And if it does mean something, it’s tenth on the list and it should be first on the list. It has to mean something to you to want to be coached. It has to mean something to you to, it just has to mean something to you.”