Bears say they need to stay tough at Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears will be in action in Indiana.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will play back to back games against Valparaiso this weekend.

Incidently, the Crusaders are coming out of a quarantine and these will be their first Valley games.

Missouri State is 3-1 in the conference and will looking for revenge against Valpo.

The Crusaders won two of three against the Bears last season, including knocking MSU out of Arch Madness.

“We do kind of go in there with a ‘we owe them’ mentality. I think that is just one of the chip on the shoulders that we play with, but for the most part the emphasis is that if we play our brand of basketball, our style of basketball, then we shouldn’t have any problems,” said Bears forward Gaige Prim.

“The biggest thing is just staying tough and not getting too comfortable. We aren’t getting comfortable win or lose, but just keeping that same mindset that we have. It’s always going to be tough getting the first one, but coming into the second one we have to tighten up and have a tougher mindset than the first one,” said Bears forward Keaton Hervey.