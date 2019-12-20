Breaking News
Bears’ Ridder out for the season

Sports

by: Dan Lindblad

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jared Ridder’s redshirt sophomore season is over.

Missouri State announced Friday that Ridder had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in an attempt to repair a labrum tear.

The Kickapoo alum played in only one game for the Bears this season. He played six minutes against Little Rock, getting two rebounds and one point on 0-3 shooting.

Ridder played in 23 games for the Bears last season after gaining eligibility in December 2018.

He used a redshirt in his first season with the Bears, so the school will likely apply for a medical hardship waiver to re-gain a year of eligibility.

