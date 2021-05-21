Bears return to Ozark, beat Valpo in extras

OZARK, Mo–The Missouri State Bears moved their baseball game from Hammons Field to U.S. Ballpark in Ozark Friday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is hoping to beat the rain and play a doubleheader against Valpo.

The two-seven inning games were moved to U.S. Ballpark because of the wet weather.

It’s the first time Missouri State has played in Ozark in 17 years.

But the ballpark not treating the Bears well early.

Top of the first, Riley Dent with a shot to left and it slips right through the legs of Greg Ziegler, Kaleb Hannahs gets waved around from first to score.

And Dent follows closely behind with a little league homer and it was 2-nothing Valpo.

Missouri State answers in the bottom half.

After a sac fly makes it 2-1, Jack Duffy sends one deep and off the 16 foot wall in right, Mason Hull scores easily on the r-b-i triple to even the game at two.

Duffy coming up big in the top of the second as well.

Valpo with shot to shallow center, but the Kansas City native is there for the diving catch.

This game would go into extra innings, and in the bottom of the eighth, Mason Hull hit a two run double to win the game one 7-6.