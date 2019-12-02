Bears return home to face the Racers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears basketball team has been racking up the miles recently.

Now it’s time to return home.

The Bears will take the floor at JQH Arena for the first time since a win over Cleveland State on November 12.

The Murray State Racers and Bears met last season, with the Racers winning 77-66. This time around the Bears won’t have to worry about guarding Ja Morant.

It’s the latest game that features an opponent with recent NCAA Tournament success.

“I think our guys understand who Murray State is,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “We went there last year and saw what kind of program they are, what kind of atmosphere. We respect all of our opponents, I think this is our third straight game against a team that won an NCAA Tournament game. If you can win an NCAA Tournament game, you are a good program.”

The Bears and Racers will tipoff at 7pm.