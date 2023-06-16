SPRINGFIELD–As refreshing and fun as summer break is, it’s also the perfect opportunity for athletes to put in all the work for the upcoming season.

So, with the release of the Bears men’s soccer schedule, the boys of the pitch now know exactly who they need to prepare for.

Which means no excuses when MO State kicks off its 15-game slate, on the road against Maryland August 24th.

The Terrapins will be one of six, count ’em six opponents who qualified for the NCAA Tournament 2022. Talk about running the gauntlet.

12 days later, MSU wraps up their road trip with Tulsa – The only team to beat Michael Seabolt’s squad in the regular season last year.

The Bears home opener finally comes September 9th against Virginia Commonwealth University.

And the Valley season gets underway a week later on September 16th.

The maroon and white have qualified for the NCAA Tournament every year since 2019, and will need another impressive campaign to keep their streak alive.