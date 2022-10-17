SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will hit the road on Saturday and head to the UNI Dome to face Northern Iowa.

The Bears are 2-4 and trying to snap a four game losing streak.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears are also coming off a bye week.

And the players say the break from a game last Saturday came at a perfect time.

Missouri State spent last week getting back to fundamentals and trying to hit the reset button.

The Bears will be trying to win their third straight game against the Panthers.

And Missouri State has never won back to back games at the UNI Dome.

“With the years that we’ve had so far, with the resurgence and being named the cardiac Bears, and bringing success to Missouri State, it’s tough because we really had high expectations. National Championship, that’s the goal. That’s always been the goal. And winning is the ultimate goal. It hurts losing those games especially how hard we fought. The bye week really just helped us to regroup. And I think the mentality now is to go 1-and-0 each week. Just to be focused,” said Bears defensive tackle Ikenna Ahumibe.