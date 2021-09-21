Bears ready to welcome Coyotes to Plaster for MVFC kick off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s back to business for the Missouri State football Bears.

In our Bear Nation report, 18th-ranked Missouri State will host South Dakota Saturday night at Plaster Stadium.

It’ll be a battle between the 1-1 Bears and the 2-1 Coyotes.

It’s also the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener as the Bears defend their co-championship from the spring.

Back in mid-March, Bobby Petrino’s Bears beat South Dakota 27-24 in a nailbiter in Vermillion.

The players know that the Coyotes will be hungry for revenge, and for an upset at Plaster.

But they also are keeping the conference kick off in perspective.

“To be honest it’s just a game. I try not to look into the rivalry aspect of it sometimes or the revenge aspect. I just try to think that they’re our opponent. And we have to take them as serious as any other opponent. And our goal every week is to be 1-and-0,” said Bears defensive lineman Ikenna Ahumbie.

“It’s super important because we want to make the playoffs. And we’re trying to get that championship again. And start 1-and-0,” said Bears center Ryan Suliafu.