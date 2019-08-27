Bears ready to face Lumberjacks in opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will start their 2019 season Thursday night on the road in Flagstaff, AZ.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s Missouri State against Northern Arizona.

Last year the Bears beat the Lumberjacks quiet handidly 40-8.

But coach Dave Steckel says don’t count on an easy win in the opener.

The Bears players are excited to finally get the season going.

They’ve been practicing against each other through the spring and all summer long.

Also this team would like to prove it’s better then how last season ended with five straight losses.

“It’s actually a few scrimmages and camp. You see the same players every day. And it’s great to be able to prepare for somebody else instead of banging your own teammates. We’re really excited for that on Thursday coming soon,” said Bears Tight End Jordan Murray.

“The whole team we’re ready for it. We have the same mindset. We’re about to get to it this upcoming week. I just want to be more consistent. And make it be more of a speed rusher as usual. Be more consistent and help out my guys on the dee line,” said Bears Defensive End Matt McClellan.