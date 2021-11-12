Bears ready for UNI’s rugged defense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will play their last regularly scheduled home football game Saturday afternoon against Northern Iowa.

If the Bears can beat the Panthers and then Dixie State next Saturday, there could be some post season play at Plaster.

But first things first, and that’s Northern Iowa.

Missouri State beat the Panthers this spring at the UNI Dome and would love to get the sweep Saturday.

Bears coach Bobby Petrino knows handling Northern Iowa’s defense will be a big factor.

“They have a really good defense. Their defensive front is solid. They’ve stopped a lot of teams. We have to do a good job of executing on offense. Blocking the front. Distributing the ball. Get our guys the ball out in space. They would like to play in a box. We have to get out in space,” said Petrino.