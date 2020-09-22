Bears ready for trip to Conway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back in game week as they continue their three game fall schedule.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino’s Bears will remain on the road but they’re dropping back into FCS competition.

Missouri State will go to Conway to play Central Arkansas Saturday night.

These two teams will meet again in Springfield three weeks later on October 17th.

The Bears players are excited to get back on the gridiron after dropping a 48-nothing loss to Oklahoma.

The players say they learned a lot in Norman.

“I feel like they got all of their shots out kind of early. I guess against a team like Oklahoma you can’t make too many mental mistakes. So I felt that kind of killed us. But after we settled down and relaxed and got into the game and played football. And started reading the keys that we practiced. We were actually pretty good,” said Bears cornerback Jeremy Webb.

“I felt like when we get right as a whole team. Once we can start to work together as a team and doing things together. I feel like we’ll have a good season,” said Bears receiver Damoriea Vick.