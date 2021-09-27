Bears ready for Normal business trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears are moving up in the polls and will soon be heading out of Springfield.

The Bears are up to 16 in both the FCS Coaches poll and the STATS Perform FCS Top 25.

In our Bear Nation report, for the first time in a month the Bears are hitting the road.

Two home games and a bye split the opener at Oklahoma State and this weekend’s contest in Normal, Il., against Illinois State.

The two didn’t play in the spring after poor weather conditions made Plaster Stadium unplayable, which the Redbirds weren’t fond of.

Bears Head Coach Bobby Petrino said his guys are trying to keep the main thing the main thing, and that is picking up a win.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with me or their coach, it’s about our players going out and preparing,” Petrino said. “My father always told me to speak softly and carry a big stick. I don’t think we need to be popping off about what happened in the Spring. We’ll go through how we are going to travel and how we approach everything. It’s something that we need to remind everybody about. We have a business trip and we need to try to go down, get a win and come home.”

In all three games this season, the Bears have faced a fourth quarter deficit with a chance to win it with under five minutes to go.

The Bears are hopeful to not see another slow start on Saturday.

“It’s just a matter of taking over what we practice and prepare for, going out and executing that and then being able to handle what’s new that we didn’t show in practice,” Petrino said. “Every single game there is going to be something new that you have to react to, we seem to get a lot of that. Central Arkansas didn’t play at all what they played against Arkansas State against us. It was almost a completely different game plan so it took a bit to get used to, but we have to adjust quicker.”

Missouri State at Illinois State is set for a 1pm kickoff.