Bears ready for FBS challenge

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Without reps it’s hard to gather much intel about your team.

The Missouri State Bears have been dealing with that recently as we are now going toward week three with only one game played.

In our Bear Nation report, The Bears are more than ready to hit the field again.

It’ll be 16 long days between the Bears opening night game against Northern Arizona and this week’s contest in New Orleans against a Tulane team that just went head-to-head with Auburn.

The Bears playing an FBS opponent as they do most seasons, but it’s the first time the Bears have taken on the Green Wave.

MSU is using the matchup as a way to sharpen their skills against a higher level of opponent. The Bears are most looking forward to getting back on the football field in a game situation.

“I like the jump on the opponent, but I’ve never had a bye week the second week of the season before,” Dave Steckel said. “To make matters compounded, we opened up on a Thursday. It’s been like 16 or 17 days, it feels like the whole season is starting over again. Tulane is a really dynamic, good football team. They spanked FIU and did a great job against Auburn. They played lights out against Auburn. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, I guess we will find out on Saturday,”