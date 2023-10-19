SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The lights were on at Hammons Field Thursday night as Missouri State and Drury met on the diamond for the seventh annual Battle for Bell.

The exhibition game raises money for the Howard Bell ALS Clinic at Cox Health.

Howard Bell played college ball at Missouri State and coached at Drury.

He died ten years ago from what is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

No score in the bottom of the second inning when Mo State’s Dylan Leach takes this deep to left center, it’s over the fence for a two run shot, it’s 2-0 Bears.

It’s 4-0 in the third when Cody Kelly takes this deep to right, up on the Rowe roof, a three run shot, it’s 7-0.

And Missouri State wins 10-3.

Earlier in the day, Evangel and Baptist Bible played in the Battle for Bell.