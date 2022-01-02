Bears rally to beat Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s not often that both teams hold 11 point leads and the game comes down to the wire.

That is exactly what happened as Missouri State beat Drake 61-56 on Sunday night at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The Bears (10-5, 1-1) were cold in the first half, making only one three-pointer and shooting less than 30 percent from the field.

They were able to pick it up in the second half, going 5-12 from three while not allowing Drake (10-5, 1-1) to make a second-half triple.

Drake held a 29-23 lead at halftime, but Missouri State raced out of the block in the second half with a 22-6 run.

Donovan Clay led Missouri State in scoring with 15 points, while Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley both crossed the 1,000 career point milestone.

Prim also had a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double.

The Bears are at Bradley on Wednesday.