SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bears were at Great Southern Bank Arena taking on Valparaiso.

Donovan Clay missing the game because of illness.

And Alston Mason with a big night, starts it with this three, it’s 19-17 Bears.

Valpo’s Ben Krikke always a problem, he finishes strong 27-24 Beacons.

Mason throwing dimes as well, the ally-oop to Jonathan Mogbo for the dunk, still Beacons led by seven at the half.

Second half, more Mason, the three makes it a two point game late, he tied it with free throws to send it into OT.

The Bears owned the OT, Mason with the reverse layup, he finished with a career high 27 points, and Missouri State wins 76-67 in overtime.