SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State jumped back into Valley play Wednesday night against Northern Iowa.

Bears coach Dana Ford says defending the home court in conference play is key to winning the league.

And that resumed Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Missouri State getting point guard Matthew Lee back after injury.

Northern Iowa built a big lead by going inside early, Jacob Hutson with the hoop, it’s a 13-2 lead.

But the Bears clawed back into the game, Matthew Lee’s three makes it 18-9 Panthers.

UNI’s Bowen Born up to his tricks, the floater and the Panthers were up by 13.

Mo State also got Nick Kramer back from injury, this three makes it 24-18 UNI.

N.J. Benson with the big time rejection here.

And Alston Mason hits this three from the top of the arc and it’s a two point deficit.

Ben Jacobson’s Panthers led 33-29 at the half.

Second half, Missouri State takes the lead, Kramer with the corner three, Bears on top 55-54.

Then Cesar Edwards with the leaner off the glass, 57-56 Bears, Edwards with a career high 25 points.

But with 1:30 left in the game, Born wide open and knocks down the three, 63-59 Panthers.

Mo State with one last chance, six seconds left, Mason kicks it to Kramer for the win, off the rim, and Northern Iowa wins 64-62.