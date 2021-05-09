Bears rally falls short against Sycamores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears baseball team had the runners on board and the momentum, but couldn’t break through.

The Bears scored a pair in the ninth, but left the bases loaded as Indiana State pick up the 5-2 win on a breezy Sunday at Hammons Field.

Aaron Beck singled in the first inning to bring in the game’s first two runs to give Indiana State (24-12, 11-5) the early advantage.

The Bears’ (16-19, 6-10) pitching staff would settle in and not allow a run for the next six innings.

The Sycamores would plate the game’s next three runs and hold a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

Bears senior Ben Whetstone hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Missouri State would go on to load the bases in the inning, bringing the game-winning run up to the plate.

The Sycamores would shut down the opportunity with an infield groundout to seal the win.

Missouri State has gone 1-8 since the program had to pause activities because of a COVID test in late April.

The Bears will travel to Illinois State for their next series.

