Bears prepare for tough Valpo foe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will be back on the road this weekend when they face Valparaiso in Indiana.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Valley and tied for third place in the league.

Missouri State is coming off a two game sweep of Indiana State.

Valparaiso is coming out of a Covid-19 quarantine.

Last year Valpo beat the Bears two of the three times they played.

And the last one knocked them out of the post season tournament.

It’s something that Bears know all too well.

“No we don’t talk about how they moped the floor with us last time at their place. Or how they beat us on their third day of playing when we only played one game and had about 12 division one guys with experience. No we haven’t talked about that at all. It’s been a tough matchup for us. And we’ll have to be up for the challenge this week. I think the fact that they’ve had our number late in last season. I don’t think our returners have forgotten that,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.