Bears prepare for the Ramblers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s the penultimate home weekend for the Missouri State Bears and they have a lot to play for.

As it appears the Bears will either finish 6th and out of the play-in game or 7th and have a Thursday date with Evansville in Arch Madness.

The final three games for the Bears huge in terms of postseason fate.

It begins tomorrow against Loyola.

The Ramblers coming in hot on a four-game streak including a win against UNI.

Which gave them a share of first place in the Valley.

The last time the Bears met the Ramblers it was a four-point win for the Ramblers.

Head coach Dana Ford says he knows his squad can run with the dogs.

“We led most of the game at their place for more than 30 minutes,” Ford said. “Typically on the road, if you play well for 30 minutes you have an opportunity to win. We did and we didn’t capitalize on it. In fact, it’s one of our 11 losses by four points or less this year. Hopefully down the stretch when we get in that position we can get to the other side. But we know how good Cameron Krutwig is. And we know how good they’ve been the last three years. And now they’re in first place so they’ll be ready.”