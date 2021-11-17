Bears prep to host Creighton in NCAA opening round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Soccer is building a tradition of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will host Creighton Thursday night in the opening round of the tournament, marking their third straight year making the championship bracket.

MSU is one of just 13 teams to accomplish that feat.

In addition, getting a home match for the third straight season brings a major advantage yet again as the Bears are 12-0 this year at Allison South Stadium.

Missouri State enters the opening round matchup ranked 10th in the National Coaches Poll and owns the best record of any team in the NCAA at 17-1 but did not receive a seeded bye in the tournament.

“Yeah, I know it’s not what I personally hoped for,” Missouri State senior defender Kyle Hiebert said. “But everyone picked us to win the conference. We had to do that and take care of that. Now no one has picked us in the NCAA tournament. I’ve always been more of a prove them wrong than prove them right type guy. Our team will accept that challenge. We’re going to have a tough game against Creighton on Thursday. All eyes and focus will go to that game. But definitely feeling that motivation like, hey if we make a run we can show them you didn’t put us in the spot we hoped for, but we’re excited.”

The Bears kickoff against Creighton at 6:00 pm at Allison South Stadium Thursday, November 18th.