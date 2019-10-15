Bears prep to face top team in FCS

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Every game in the Valley is a tough one, but the Missouri State Bears are about to go through a 3-game stretch that might be the toughest in all of FCS.



It starts with a trip to the Fargodome to face consensus number one North Dakota State.



In our Bear Nation report, the Bears will be going for an upset that will send shockwaves.

The Bison are game one of that 3-game portion of the schedule that also includes number 15 Northern Iowa and number three South Dakota State.

In terms of NDSU It hasn’t exactly been a balanced matchup. The bison winning 9 of the 11 games in the series.



The Bears are coming off their first conference loss of the season to South Dakota, a game in which they turned the ball over four times.

North Dakota State seems like they graduate players, but they just seem to always be as good the next year. Stec says this year is no different.

“They are just a really good football team,” Dave Steckel said. “We are still looking and digging through it, the saving grace is that they are human just like us. But at the same time they are just well-coached and have a phenomenal tradition. They have about 15 guys from last year that all got playing time. They have had 3 or 4 coaches in a row, they just keep reloading. They have a great tradition and a great football program.”