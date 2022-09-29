SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are also looking to bounce back into the win column this weekend.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears have fallen to number seven in the latest FCS STATS poll.

This after back to back losses to Arkansas and South Dakota State.

Saturday it’s back on the road for the Bears who will travel to Grand Forks to play North Dakota.

It’ll be Petrino’s first trip back to the Alerus Center since the Fighting Hawks beat the Bears in the 2021 NCAA playoffs.

North Dakota won that game and a big part of that victory was trick plays.

The Hawks still use razzle dazzle and the Bears better be ready for that.

“We kind of know their scheme. We don’t think they can beat us straight up man to man. We know they’re going to try to rely on trick plays. Just watching your keys and doing your job. If we all do our one-11th, I think we’ll be fine on the back end. We go into every week with renewed motivation. Coming off last week I think we left some plays on the field. So the guys are itching to get back out there and get a win under our belt,” said Bears safety Aaron Harris.