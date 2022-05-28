SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have caught fire at the perfect time.

Saturday afternoon Keith Guttin’s Bears won their fourth straight game and will play Sunday for the Valley tournament championship.

And a berth in the NCAA tournament.

It’s 1-0 Aces in the second, bases loaded for Drake Baldwin who singles up the middle, Will Duff and Walker Jenkins both score it’s 2-1 Bears.

Missouri State then muscles up in the third, first Mason Greer takes this deep to left, up on the berm, a solo shot 3-1.

Next batter is Cam Cratic, and he takes this deep to center, another solo shot it’s 4-1.

Next batter is Dakota Kotowski, he takes this deep to right, that’s back to back to back homers.

5-1 Bears.

Missouri State has hit 15 homers in the Valley tournament alone this week.

Evansville made it interesting, 7-6 top of the ninth, but Jake McMahill strikes out Tanner Craig to end the game.

And the Bears advance to the championship game Sunday at noon