SPRINGFIELD–A wounded animal is one of the most dangerous creatures in the world. Sure it may be weak from injury, but it’s also highly unpredictable, which makes it extremely dangerous. And that’s exactly what the Missouri State Bears football team was entering Saturday’s home opener.

Losers of their first two games this fall, Ryan Beard and the boys were chomping at the bit to get off the schnide and score their first win of the season in front of the maroon and white faithful. And poor Utah Tech was the unassuming victim walking into the den.

But things didn’t look too promising early, opening drive for the Bears, quarterback Jacob Clark bobbles the snap and gives the football to the Bison! Believe it or not, MSU fumbled on its next drive as well but luckily the defense didn’t give up any points.

Third Bears possession, it must be the charm, cuz after Clark hits Terique Owens over the middle he’s got the speed to put everybody else in the rearview! 45-yard touchdown. 7-0 bears.

Beginning of the second, it’s a 14-7 MSU lead, Clark finds Celdon Manning in the promised land for another touchdown. Restoring a two-touchdown lead.

Following a Bison three-and-out, Bears back in the redzone, Clark records his third passing td of the half with this throw to Hunter Wood! This offense showed it could score points in bunches against UT-Martin two weeks ago and buddy, that wasn’t no smoke screen.

Later in the first half, Clark tosses his fourth touchdown thanks to this incredible grab by Wood! He spins the football at his defender like a bey-blade in celebration saying “I’m a bad man.”

It was 38-14 at intermission with MO-State tacking on 3 more touchdowns in the 2nd half to win 59-14. Clark was pulled in the 3rd quarter after recording 414 yards and 5 td passes. It’s the second most passing yards in a game in program history. After the game, Coach Beard detailed just what his first victory as Bears head coach means.

“There is nothing like winning,” said Bears Head Coach Ryan Beard. “In the whole world. You can put up a lot of things, but winning and doing it the right way…and..seeing the look in their eyes. That’s why you coach. There’s a lot of other things to do but when you look at those guys in the back of the room and how much fun they had and the pride they have for wearing the jersey and representing their name on the back of their jersey. It’s special. This is a special busines. Football does a lot for people on and off the field and I’m just honored to be in the position I’m in.”