Bears play Indiana State in quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears have successfully avoided the dreaded play in-game and will take on Indiana State in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley postseason tournament.

That game is the late game at Arch Madness.

It should tip-off around 8:35 p.m. Friday night, March 6, against Indiana State.

Saturday, Feb. 29, the Bears got a career-high 15 points from Kabir Mohammed and whipped the Saluikis 84-59.

The Bears and Sycamores split their regular-season series each winning on the other team’s home court.