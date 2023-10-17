ST LOUIS, Mo–All summer and fall, the Missouri State basketball Bears have been in the gym working.

In just a few weeks all that hard work will be on display when the season tips off.

Today the missouri valley conference held media day.

And dana ford’s bears were picked to finish sixth in the 12 team league.

Drake was the favorite with northern iowa second.

Super senior donovan clay was put on the first team preseason all-valley.

Junior chance moore was named to the third team.

The bears will have ten players back from last years squad including six lettermen.

“With our main core coming back. And just adding a couple of new guys to the group. I can really feel that our team is really jelling this off season. I can tell it on and off the court. And it’s going to show when we play together. And I’m expecting a great season from us,” said Moore.

“We’re understanding our roles. And understanding what we can bring to the game. It really helped us just play together and made it easier to have the chemistry together on the court,” said Missouri State guard Alston Mason.

Lets take a look at the Valley preseason poll:

Drake picked up 24 first place votes and is the favorite.

The Bulldogs Tucker DeVries was named the player of the year.

Northern Iowa is in second followed by Bradley, Indiana State and Belmont.

There’s Missouri State in at six with one first place vote.

Murray State is seven, then comes Illinois State, Southern Illinois.

Illinois-Chicago is ten, Evansville checks in at number 11 and Valparaiso is last with 66 votes.