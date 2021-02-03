Bears picked ninth in preseason Valley poll.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The professional football season may end Sunday in Tampa.

But the FCS college football season will kick off in three weeks.

The Missouri State Bears will host Illinois State.

Wednesday, the Valley Football Conference announced its preseason poll and its preseason All-Valley team.

Defending national champion North Dakota State is the favorite to win the conference.

Missouri State is picked in a ninth place tie with Western Illinois.

Bears receiver Damoriea Vick and cornerback Zack Sanders were honorable mention preseason All-Valley.

Bears boss Bobby Petrino isn’t concerned about being picked last.

“It really doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter. It’s a great conference. And obviously there’s a lot of teams that return players. And coaches who have been there for a number of years. And what we’re trying to do is establish ourselves. So it’s really up to us to see where we are at the end of the poll. And we have to work on a daily basis of getting better, going through the process and find a way to win a game,” said Bears coach Bobby Petrino.