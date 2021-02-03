Bears picked ninth in preseason Valley poll.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

KOLR Big Game 728x90

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The professional football season may end Sunday in Tampa.

But the FCS college football season will kick off in three weeks.

The Missouri State Bears will host Illinois State.

Wednesday, the Valley Football Conference announced its preseason poll and its preseason All-Valley team.

Defending national champion North Dakota State is the favorite to win the conference.

Missouri State is picked in a ninth place tie with Western Illinois.

Bears receiver Damoriea Vick and cornerback Zack Sanders were honorable mention preseason All-Valley.

Bears boss Bobby Petrino isn’t concerned about being picked last.

“It really doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter. It’s a great conference. And obviously there’s a lot of teams that return players. And coaches who have been there for a number of years. And what we’re trying to do is establish ourselves. So it’s really up to us to see where we are at the end of the poll. And we have to work on a daily basis of getting better, going through the process and find a way to win a game,” said Bears coach Bobby Petrino.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station