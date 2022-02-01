SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State baseball team will open the season in 17 days at Central Arkansas.

In our Bear Nation Report, The Valley released its preseason baseball poll on Tuesday and the Bears are picked sixth.

The MVC has only eight teams that play baseball, it’s been at least a decade since the Bears have been picked that low.

Keith Guttin will be celebrating 40 years as the Bears coach, and returns seven position starters and three starting pitchers.

MSU finished fifth last season with 11 conference wins.

Bears catcher Drake Baldwin and pitcher Trey Zeigenbein were named to the preseason All-Valley team.

To no surprise, Dallas Baptist was a unanimous first place pick, followed with Indiana State with Southern Illinois and Illinois State tying for third.

Bradley was picked one spot ahead of Missouri State at fifth, Evansville and Valpo were picked seventh and eighth.