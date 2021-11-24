Bears outshoot Colonials, finish third in Naples Invitational

NAPLES, Fla–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears played for third place in the Naples Invitational Wednesday.

It’s the third game in three days for the Bears.

On the docket, George Washington out of the Atlantic Ten Conference.

And the Bears continued their hot shooting, Jamonta Black with the three from the far corner 5-2 Missouri State.

Then the junior spots up from the opposite corner of the court, off the inbounds, 8-4 Bears.

Senior Jaylen Minnett has been red hot in Florida, stop and pop three, it’s 14-10 Missouri State.

The Bears can go inside as well, Donovan Clay puts the ball on the deck and finishes with the scoop shot, Missouri State by six.

Then Isiaih Mosley with the jumper, Bears up by 11 28-17.

Then Mosley with the pretty pass to Gaige Prim for two, Bears led 32-19 at the half.

Bears went on a 17-1 second half run, another Jamonta Black three, he had 14 points, prim had 20 points, and Missouri State wins 72-54.