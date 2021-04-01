Bears open Valley play with win over Bradley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball Bears opened Valley Conference play Thursday night against Bradley.

Keith Guttin’s troops looking for their third straight win against the Braves.

This is the 31st season of Valley baseball for the Bears, Missouri State has won six regular season titles.

Top of the first, Bradley’s Connor O’brien with the line drive to right, the sun field, and Dakota Kotowski with the nice catch.

Missouri State would get a couple in the bottom half, Jack Duffy leads off the inning with this double into the right field corner.

He would score when Jaden Rolffs grounds into this 6-4-3 double play, 1-nothing Bears.

Missouri State adds to that when Kotowski singles to left, Ben Whetstone scores it’s 2-nothing.

And the Bears go onto win their third straight game 5-4.