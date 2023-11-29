SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bars tipped off Valley conference play Wednesday night against Evansville.

The game against the Aces is the first of an early season two game conference swing.

Afterwards the Bears go back to non-conference play until the new year.

Alston Mason and Damien Mayo Junior not playing against the Purple Aces.

Both nursing foot injuries.

The Bears with some early defense, Raphe Ayres with the steal, out to Matthew Lee, for the three, and it’s 19-12 Missouri State.

Then Donovan Clay takes it into the lane and finishes with the scoop shot it’s 21-17 Bears.

The Aces hanging with them Tanner Cuff takes it inside and the reverse layup, it’s a one point game.

But that’s when Missouri State pulled away, the ally oop from Lee to N.J. Benson for the dunk it’s 29-26.

Then Chance Moore with the three, the Bears were up 44-30 at the half.

Second half, Lee in transition, his shot is off, but Benson is there for the follow dunk, he had a double, double 16 points, 13 boards.

Then Chance Moore with the three pointer, Moore with a career high 28 points.

And the Bears win the all important Valley conference home game 90-to-78.

“Well it’s good to win tonight because if you want to be in the hunt you can’t lose them at home. Early season, conference game where we were double digit favorite, you need to win that game and we did a good job of that tonight. Like I said, if you wanna be in the hunt maybe one at home, maybe one,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.