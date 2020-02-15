Bears baseball open season with win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s already opening day for the Missouri State Bears baseball team

After the way the season went in 2019, there was a group of hungry Bears ready to get 2020 underway.

The Bears opened the season on the road against Central Arkansas for a three-game series

Game one goes the Bears way 1-0.

Dakota Kotowski scored the only run with a two-out double in the fourth driving in senior Ben Whetstone.

Logan Wiley started on the mound, he went seven innings getting seven strikeouts on 58 pitches

Game two is Saturday, Feb. 15, and game three is Sunday, Feb. 16.