SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball Bears opened a four game homestand Friday afternoon against Bradley.

Keith Guttin’s Bears were looking for a turnaround.

Mo State has won only two Valley games so far this season.

And the Bears have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Bottom of the third, Missouri State trailing 2-nothing, with two outs, until Nick Rodriguez singles to deep right center driving in Mason Greer and Cam Cratic and we’re tied at two.

On the mound, Brandt Thompson was throwing b-b’s, he struck out a career-high ten Braves in seven innings of work.

Bottom of the fifth, Zach Stewart smacks his conference leading 13th double of the season, that brings home Spencer Nivens to give the Bears a 3-2 lead.

Bottom of the eighth, time for some insurance, Cam Cratic sneaks this through the right side, his lone RBI makes it a 4-2 game.

In the ninth, Braves trail by just a run with runners on first and second and two outs, but Garrett Furgeson slams the door, his first save of the year as Missouri State beats Bradley 4-3.