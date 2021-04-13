Bears on to Valley Championship with rally win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Top-seeded Missouri State Men’s Soccer is on to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship behind a 3-1 win over Bradley in the semifinals Tuesday.

The Bears fell behind 1-0 just five minutes into the game, but answered within the next five behind a goal from Aadne Bruseth in the 10th minute.

The scored stayed 1-1 until 10 minutes left in the first half with MSU netted two goals in 90 seconds to claim a 3-1 advantage.

Nicolo Mulatero struck first, giving the Bears their first lead in the 38th minute on a cutback backpost finish off an assist from Jesus Barea.

The pair swapped roles in the 40th minute as Mulatero picked out Barea on the back post for the header to put Missouri State up a pair.

“It was definitely a good game for us,” Mulatero said. “We went down one-nil, but it was a great reaction by the whole team. We just managed to come back and score three goals in the first half. It was good team management for the whole game.”

MSU now advances to its 11th MVC Championship game where the Bears will host Loyola-Chicago, the only team to beat Missouri State this season.

Despite nine regular season titles, the Bears have only won the tournament title once back in 1999.

The Ramblers and Bears will kickoff at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.