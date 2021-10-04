Bears off to best MVFC start since ’97, ranked 15th in STATS poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have opened the Valley Football Conference season 2-0 for the first time since 1997.

In our Bear Nation report, does anybody notice outside of of the 417 area code.

Missouri State climbed just one spot in this week’s STATS FCS writers poll from 16 to 15.

The Bears finished the spring season with a co-championship.

But when the preseason fall rankings came out Missouri State was ranked 24th in the nation.

Missouri State is 3-1 this season and is one of six Valley Football Conference teams ranked in the polls.

Bears coach Bobby Petrino says he doesn’t pay attention to the polls, but others do.

“I do know that our players look at it. I knew that they have kind of had a chip on their shoulder when we started, where we were ranked and the teams we beat in the spring. I do know that they pay attention to it, and they should probably. As long as we practice hard and work on the process and use it as a motivating factor, I think it’s ok,” said Petrino.