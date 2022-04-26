SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back at Hammons Field opening a short mid-week homestand with in-state foes.

Tuesday night it’s Mizzou in town.

Wednesday night St. Louis University will pay a visit.

The Bears will took a three game winning streak into the game against Mizzou.

The Tigers won last week in Columbia.

But the Bears pitching was dialed in.

Ty Buckner ends the first inning with a k.

Then Dan Merrill comes in and strikes out five batters through four innings.

Also good defense behind him as Mason Hull goes full extension for the inning ending out

No runs for either side through five.

Top of the sixth, Mizzou’s Torin Montgomery and he sends a rocket to straightaway center, over the Coca-Cola sign and gone, a two-run homer, 2-nothing Mizzou.

Bottom of the ninth bases loaded with two outs…

Jaden Rolffs drops it out to right center that scores two and the Bears tie it up at two.

Next batter, Hayden Moore drives it out deep to left, neither Tiger can catch up to it.

And it’s a walk-off winner for the Bears, Missouri State wins 3-2.