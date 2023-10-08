SPRINGFIELD–On the pitch, your 9th ranked Missouri State men’s soccer team squared off with No. 25 UIC in the Bears fourth Valley conference match of the season.



Less than 2 minutes in to action, off a Flames corner kick, Oscar Greven had a front row seat to the goal but fails to cash in.

12 minutes before intermission, Jack Denton’s cross almost turns into an own goal by the Flames. Weird clearance, but effective by Jesus De Vicente.

Early second half, Bears attack gets going. Jesus Barea’s shot required a diving save to keep that from finding the back of the net.

MSU fired 14 of its season-high 19 shots in the second half, but nothing crossed the goalline, so the Bears and Flames mathc ends in a nil-nil tie.