SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The two most important months in the college basketball calendar are February and March.

The Missouri State Bears are trying to get a jumpstart on a run at a Missouri Valley title with a win in the January finale against Evansville at home on Saturday.

The Aces come into the game as the last place team in the Valley. Missouri State is coming off a loss to the team right in front of Evansville in the standings, Indiana State.

“We aren’t looking at it like we are playing the last place team, we are looking at it like we are trying to stay in the hunt for a championship,” Ford said. “With that comes a certain way that you have to go about it. What we need to do is give our very best and I think our best is always going to be good enough. We are heading into February and March this is what, every year basketball teams and seasons are made of this time of year. This is what people will remember, is what did you do in February and March.”

This game will also mark the halfway point in the MVC regular season.

Missouri State enters the game fourth in the conference, but only one game back from league-leading Loyola in the win column.

Bears and Aces tips at 7pm at JQH Arena.