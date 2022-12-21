SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were on the GSB Arena hardwood Wednesday afternoon for a little matinee action against Little Rock.

Beth Cunningham’s team was looking for its third straight win as the Lady Bears wrap up non-conference play.

Before the game, MO State honored Kansas transfer Aniya Thomas for reaching the one thousand point total for her career.

Lady bears off to a slow start in the first quarter. It took nearly seven minutes of action before Kennedy Taylor beats the shot clock to score the Lady Bears first basket from the field.

They only scored five points in the quarter. It was the lowest production of any quarter this season.

Last play of the first half, Taylor back on the block and she beats the buzzer again as MSU lead 17-16 at the half. She finished with 13 points.

Midway through the third, Little Rock fought back. Jaiyah Harris-Smith hits the pull up to cut Trojans deficit to five.

About that time, Aniya Thomas took over.

She scored only one basket in the first half, then made six of her next 11 shots, finishing with a game high 19 points.

She lead the Lady Bears to their third straight victory, 55-48.

Head Coach Beth Cunningham believes this team is headed in the right direction on the heels of opening conference play.

“Feels good to head into conference play with a three game winning streak,” said Cunningham. “That’s for sure. I think we’re vastly different from where we were at the beginning of the year. I think we just continue to make great strides. Really pleased with where we’re at. Feel like you have a little bit of momentum right now, in some ways you hate to take a break, but at the same time with such a young time, I think mentally and phystically it’s a good time for our kids.”