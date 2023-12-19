SPRINGFIELD, Mo–What a difference a month makes for Missouri State basketball.

After storming through November with a 6-1 record, the Bears are 1-3 in December.

Tuesday night, Mo State was hoping to bounce back into the win column against Lindenwood.

Lindenwood is in its first year as a D1 program, and this is the first time the two teams have played.

And the Lions had the lead until this play, Chance Moore with the slam dunk, and the Bears were in front 7-6 and never looked back.

Alston Mason taking it inside for the layup, it’s 15-8 Bears.

Later Mason with the step back jumper from 15 feet, Mo State was up by a dozen.

Chance Moore can hit from outside as well, he buries this three pointer from the wing, it’s 25-10 Bears.

N.J. Benson with a big game for Missouri State, he gets the board and the slam dunk here, it’s 27-14.

Next time down the floor, it’s Benson with another big dunk, Benson had a double, double 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Alston Mason with the three, gives the Bears a 20 point lead.

Second half, more Mason, left all alone at the arc, big mistake, it’s 59-42 Mo State.

Then the skip pass to the junior from Kansas city, Alston Mason with a career high 34 points.

And Missouri State wins 79-57.

“We have guys that can score, right? In the right situation when the right people are out there doing the right things. And I think that’s led by Alston. He’s the one guy who can do it with anybody out there. And I keep saying our sum is better than our parts. And when it all works together we definitely have good scoring spurts we need a little bit more consistency offensively,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.