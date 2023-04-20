SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears opened another Valley series Thursday afternoon at Hammons Field.

The Bears are climbing the conference baseball standings and are sitting at third place.

Mo State went into the afternoon game winners of six straight Valley games.

The Bears and Belmont Bruins meeting for the first time as conference foes, and only the third time ever.

Belmont up 2-0 in the second, Missouri State’s Jake McCutcheon singles back up the middle, Cody Kelly scores and it’s 2-1.

In the third, Mo State takes the lead, Zach Stewart demolishes this baseball to right up on the Rowe roof, his two run shot vaults MSU in front 3-2.

Top of the fourth, coach Keith Guttin getting frisky with blue, and gets tossed for arguing balls and strikes.

That must’ve fired up the Bears because in the home-half of the frame, Missouri State plated four runs.

A balk and this Nick Rodriguez RBI single makes up half the equation.

And it ends with Mason Hull’s moon shot over the left field fence.

Hull also belted a grand slam in the eighth, Missouri State ended up belting six home runs and battered the Bruins 17-5.